U.S. regulators to meet Tuesday on Volcker rule-source

WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. regulators crafting the
final language of the Volcker rule will confer on Tuesday and
are expected to discuss how JPMorgan's $2 billion trading loss
may impact their work, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
The meeting, which is expected to include representatives
from the major financial regulators, is a regular occurrence but
will take on new meaning as more information emerges about
JPMorgan's losing hedging strategy.
The Volcker rule, which was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform law, bans banks from making speculative bets
with firm money, but includes an exemption for trades done to
hedge risk.
The proposal released in October was vague about the hedging
carve-out. U.S. regulators have struggled to write an exemption
that allows for bona fide hedges but prevents banks from using
the exemption to disguise speculative bets.
The banking industry, including JPMorgan, has pushed for a
wide exemption.
In its letter to regulators on Feb. 13, JPMorgan argued that
during the financial crisis, it successfully protected the firm
against credit losses because it used derivatives to purchase
and sell protection on high-yield credit default swap indices.
It said it was concerned that those trades would be
prohibited under the Volcker rule because they were
"forward-looking" and because they might not closely match the
underlying risk.
The trades that recently blew up at JPMorgan also used
derivatives to bet on credit default swap indices.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has said the losses
from that trading strategy could grow by another $1 billion.
The person familiar with the meeting scheduled for Tuesday
said regulators are sensitive to public scrutiny and don't want
to be held to account for not learning lessons from JPMorgan's
trading blunder. The source declined to be named because he was
not authorized to speak on the record.
"Nobody wants to be the regulator that is called before
Congress after the regulation is finalized to explain why this
JPMorgan (hedge) was allowed," the person said.
Both the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the
Federal Reserve on Monday said it was too soon to say whether
the trades in question would have violated the Volcker rule as
proposed.
A final rule is expected to be issued as early as this
summer.
Republican Senator Bob Corker in an interview, however, said
that over the weekend staff at the OCC, including the examiner
in charge of JPMorgan, was "adamant" in discussions with his
office that the trades would not have violated the proposed
version of the Volcker rule.
Corker said that Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry
called him on Monday to say that the agency is still examining
the issue and has made no decisions over how the Volcker
restrictions would have impacted the JPMorgan trades in
question.
Supporters of financial reform have seized on JPMorgan's
trading loss to push for tough interpretations of the reforms
being finalized.
"We have got to be very careful that the regulators here are
not undermined by this huge effort to weaken the rule by putting
in a huge loophole which is called portfolio hedging," Senator
Carl Levin, who helped write the legislative language on the
Volcker rule, said on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday.
President Barack Obama on Monday also pointed to the loss to
highlight the need for tough Wall Street reforms.
"Jamie Dimon, the head of (JPMorgan), is one of the smartest
bankers we got and they still lost $2 billion and counting,"
Obama said on ABC's "The View," according to a transcript
released by the network.
"It's going to be investigated, but this is why we passed
Wall Street Reform," he said.