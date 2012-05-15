JPMorgan was warned risk management not up to task

NEW YORK, May 15 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - CtW Investment
Group, a labor-backed shareholder group, last year warned
JPMorgan Chase & Co that its risk management committee
was not up to the task and sought to remove one of its members,
Ellen Futter, who had been a director at American International
Group Inc (AIG) before its near-collapse in 2008.
"We are deeply concerned that the current three-person risk
policy committee, without a single expert in banking or
financial regulation, is simply not up to the task of overseeing
risk management at one of the world's largest and most complex
financial institutions," an April 1, 2011, letter from CtW said.
A failed hedging strategy by the bank's Chief Investment
Office in London could cost the firm more than $3 billion.
CtW urged replacing Futter, one of the three members of the
risk committee on JPMorgan's board, and increasing the
committee's authority and oversight responsibilities.
"Without an overhaul of the committee's mandate and
membership, we are profoundly concerned for the committee's
ability to provide effective oversight of the risks being
assumed across JPMorgan's larger and more complex post-crisis
operations," the group said in a separate letter in March 2011.
A later letter indicated the group met with the head of
JPMorgan's risk committee that April, but the meeting did not
alleviate all of CtW's concerns.
CtW could not immediately be reached for comment.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the letters.
"If we find out that this is yet another example like AIG
where information was not trickling up to the risk committee,
that is one kind of risk management problem that frankly should
have been addressed a long time ago," said Barbara Matthews,
regulatory analyst at BCM Regulatory Analytics in Washington.
The Dodd-Frank financial regulatory overhaul requires major
financial institutions to ensure boards are involved in the risk
process and have a risk management committee that oversees
activities within the bank. The Federal Reserve has proposed
rules to implement the provision, which includes a requirement
that at least one member of the committee be a risk management
expert, but they have not been finished.
JPMorgan said in its 2012 proxy statement that Futter,
president of the American Museum of Natural History and a former
corporate lawyer who was chairman of the New York Federal
Reserve Bank from 1992-1993, is well qualified for her role.
"Such work ... have given her experience with regulated
industries, in particular the financial services industry, and
with risk management, executive compensation, and audit and
financial reporting," JPMorgan said.
Futter was unavailable for comment, the museum's press
office said.
PROXY STATES POLICY
JPMorgan's proxy statements say the bank's chief executive
is responsible for setting the overall risk appetite for the
firm, while the heads of individual lines of business are
responsible for setting the risk appetite for their respective
units, subject to approval by the corporation's chief executive
and its chief risk officer.
JPMorgan said its risk management team is headed by a chief
risk officer who reports to the board. It also said the risk
management function operates independently to provide oversight
of firm-wide risk management and controls.
While each business unit is responsible for managing its own
inherent risk, overall oversight is provided by corporate-wide
functions including the Chief Investment Office, the company
said. That office was the source of JPMorgan's trading loss.
GMI Ratings gave its lowest rating - "F" - to JPMorgan's
corporate governance policies in general before disclosure of
the loss. Fewer than 5 percent of the companies rated by GMI get
the bottom ranking, said senior research associate Paul Hodgson.
GMI also ranked JPMorgan's financial statements lower than
92 percent of comparable firms in terms of accounting and
governance risk.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon acknowledged that the
trading strategy that led to the loss was "flawed, complex,
poorly reviewed, poorly executed, and poorly monitored."
COLLECTING DATA A CHALLENGE
Effective risk monitoring for institutions like JPMorgan
depends both on governance -- with a clear policy and corporate
mission statement -- and accurate reporting on trading activity.
"You cannot do the level of trading that JPMorgan did -- with
all of its layering and volume -- without this type of corporate
governance in place to manage the risk effectively," said John
Alan James, professor at Pace University's Lubin School of
Business.
Many banks face a challenge in collecting data about their
business activities, and the situation hasn't improved much
since the financial crisis, said Edward Hida, global leader of
the risk and capital management team at Deloitte & Touche LLP.
Part of the problem is they are using old systems.
"The data issue really hasn't been solved," Hida said. "Its
still a significant issue facing the industry overall," Hida
said.
The global nature of firms like JPMorgan also makes it hard
for government regulators to have an accurate handle on a firm's
risks, BCM's Matthews said, and it was unclear what Britain's
Financial Services Authority knew or communicated to the U.S.
Federal Reserve about the London investment office.
"We need to know if the regulators closest to the problem
were aware of it. If they were aware of it were they able to
share that information with the Fed? What was the relationship
between the regulators? To have a global financial system,
regulators need to function better together."
PROPOSED CHARTER AMENDMENTS
Among the recommendations that CtW made to JPMorgan were
charter amendments that would:
-- Require that at least one member of the risk policy
committee have an employment record in financial risk
management.
-- Authorize the committee to delineate risk limits for
management, and require committee approval for transactions that
exceed those limits.
-- Authorize the committee to oversee the performance of the
chief risk officer and oversee succession planning for the job.
-- Give the risk policy committee the authority to retain
outside advisers.
An August 26, 2011 letter from CtW to JPMorgan said that
after the April meeting with the risk policy committee's
chairman, James Crown, JPMorgan had clarified some of its
description of board risk oversight in its proxy statements. It
also said it was encouraged that Crown had "endorsed the
benefits" of bringing new independent directors to the board.
But CtW said it remained dissatisfied that Futter remained
on the committee, and said an outside review of the board's risk
governance was essential.
Hida said institutions can improve risk management at the
firm level by understanding the organization's ability to bear
risk. Firms should also set risk limits in different areas of
the business and monitor those limits on a continuous basis for
events in the marketplace, he said.
Institutions should also take investors' attitudes into
account and compensate managers to take less risk, said Anat
Admati, a professor of finance and economics at Stanford's
Graduate School of Business.
"The gap between what the bank chooses as its
risk-management oversight capacity and what its investors would
have chosen would be telling," Admati said.
"As it is, managers are not given sufficient incentives for
company-wide risk management. They seem to be compensated on
measures that encourage risk in their own part of the company,"
she said.
