Judge limits JPMorgan's liability for soured WaMu mortgages

June 3 A federal judge on Wednesday limited
JPMorgan Chase & Co's potential liability to buy back
soured mortgages tied to the main unit of Washington Mutual Inc,
the savings and loan it bought at the height of the 2008 global
financial crisis.
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington, D.C.
said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp must shoulder some
losses attributable to Washington Mutual's lending before the
largest U.S. thrift was seized by the government in 2008, and
immediately sold by the FDIC to JPMorgan for $1.9 billion.
In a two-page order, Collyer said JPMorgan assumed liability
for disputed mortgages "only to the extent that Washington
Mutual Bank reflected such liabilities at a stated book value"
on its books as of Sept. 25, 2008, the day it was seized.
The FDIC, which was appointed Washington Mutual's receiver,
had argued that JPMorgan assumed the bank's obligations
"irrespective of a book value cap."
Collyer also ruled that JPMorgan did assume all mortgage
repurchase liabilities of another unit it bought, Washington
Mutual Mortgage Securities Corp.
The purchase of Washington Mutual helped make New York-based
JPMorgan the largest U.S. bank by assets.
In a research note, CRT Capital analyst Kevin Starke said
the decision could limit JPMorgan's obligations tied to the
former Washington Mutual units to about $1.7 billion, including
just $259 million at the main banking unit.
FDIC spokesman David Barr declined to comment. JPMorgan
spokesman Brian Marchiony said the bank is pleased with
Collyer's order.
The judge did not make public her decision explaining her
reasoning. She directed the FDIC and JPMorgan to propose a
redacted version to be made public by June 17.
Wednesday's decision does not affect JPMorgan's $13 billion
settlement in November 2013 with the federal government over
mortgage-related matters.
The decision could affect Deutsche Bank National Trust Co,
which in 2009 brought a $10 billion lawsuit against the FDIC on
behalf of trusts it oversees, and which held soured mortgage
securities tied to Washington Mutual.
Clark estimated that the Washington Mutual receivership has
only $2.75 billion of assets to cover $6.07 billion of claims by
holders of the bank's senior notes, plus whatever claim Deutsche
Bank is allowed.
Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Oksana Poltavets declined to
comment.
The case is Deutsche Bank National Trust Co v. FDIC et al,
U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 09-01656.
