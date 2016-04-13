UPDATE 1-JPMorgan cuts 5 pct of Asia wealth management jobs - source

(Adds background, quotes)
By Saeed Azhar and Sumeet Chatterjee
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, April 13 JPMorgan Chase &
Co has cut 30 jobs, or 5 percent of its headcount, at
its Asia wealth management business, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said, as the U.S. bank sharpens its
focus on tapping wealthier clients.
The job cuts would affect the bank's Singapore and Hong Kong
offices, the source said, declining to be identified because
they were not authorised to speak publicly on the subject.
JPMorgan said in a statement that Edwin Lim, market manager
for North Asia high-networth clients, had left the firm. A
spokeswoman declined to comment further on job cuts.
The cuts highlight a decision by the bank to refocus on
upper-end Asian clients with $10 million in investable surplus,
known as ultra-high networth individuals, up from a $5-million
threshold earlier, the source said.
In March last year, JPMorgan said it had decided to position
its Asia wealth management unit as one private bank serving both
the rich and the super rich, aligning its business model with
other regions.
With 4.7 million individuals with $1 million in liquid
financial assets, Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest
growing wealth region, according to Cap Gemini and RBC.
But some Western banks have recently retreated from the
wealth management business in Asia due to rising costs,
regulatory risks and competition.
British lender Barclays earlier this month agreed
to sell its wealth and investment management business in Hong
Kong and Singapore to Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC)
.
"At J.P. Morgan, we constantly review our coverage to ensure
that clients are aligned with the advisors who are best suited
to meet their needs," the JPMorgan spokeswoman said in the
statement.
"Our integrated team approach to service our clients will
remain unchanged and fully covered," the statement said, adding
the bank remained open to hiring more in the region to grow its
wealth management business.
JPMorgan's shift in strategy for its wealth management unit
began a few months ago and saw the departure of several
private bankers who were targeting the high-networth segment,
typically with about $5 million liquidity, private banking
sources said.
Peter Flavel, the former JPMorgan chief executive of private
wealth management at Asia Pacific, joined Royal Bank of Scotland
Group PLC's Coutts & Co and Adam & Co. in February.
