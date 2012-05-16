ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan's Flavel going to Singapore

SINGAPORE May 16 JPMorgan's head of
high-net-worth business, Peter Flavel, is relocating to
Singapore from Hong Kong to boost its private banking presence
in the city-state and build its regional wealth management
operation.
Flavel, who moved to Hong Kong in 2011, joined the U.S. bank
from Standard Chartered. He will split his time between
Singapore and Hong Kong.
JPMorgan, which defines high-net-worth clients as those with
$10-30 million in investments, manages more than $750 billion
globally. Another part of its wealth management operation is the
ultra-high-net-worth business that handles clients with more
than $30 million in investments.
Private banks have stepped up their presence in Asia,
encouraged by strong growth in a region where the number of
millionaires now exceeds those in Europe.