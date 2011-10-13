JPMorgan money managers hit by market downturn

* JPMorgan's asset management division outlook muted

* 3rd-quarter results hit by sharp decline in markets

* Private banking revenue up 10 percent from yr-ago

By Joseph A. Giannone

Oct 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said its third-quarter asset and wealth management business earnings were hurt by turbulent markets and customer withdrawals.

The bank also offered a muted outlook for the wealth and asset management businesses for the coming year.

The first major U.S. bank to report third-quarter results said its asset management and private wealth businesses together generated $389.5 million in profit on $2.3 billion in revenue. Earnings fell 8 percent from a year earlier, reflecting litigation expenses and a bigger payroll.

U.S. stocks were hammered by Europe's spreading debt crisis, a downgrade of the United States' credit rating and a sluggish economy.

The July through September period was the worst quarter for stocks since 2008. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell by more than 14 percent. U.S. equity declines wiped out $2.2 trillion of market value for the broader Wilshire 5000 index .W5000

Among JPMorgan's institutional, mutual fund and private client money managers, revenue fell by 9 percent while profit slumped 12 percent.

Bank officials were not immediately available to comment on the unexplained litigation costs or a one-time investment gain.

JPMorgan Chase shares were down 5.7 percent at $31.30 near midday on Thursday.

Assets under management across the division fell by $3 billion to $1.25 trillion from a year earlier, reflecting withdrawals from highly liquid funds and stocks, offset by new money for fixed-income and alternative investments.

Total assets fell by 7 percent from the end of June, driven by a 17 percent drop in stock assets plus smaller withdrawals from alternatives, such as hedge funds, and cash-like investments.

Against that backdrop, JPMorgan said it expects fourth-quarter revenue across asset management to fall, compared with an already-weak third quarter, as shrinking asset values lead to lower management fees. Performance will not rebound next year unless markets recover, the bank said.

Business was better at JPMorgan's three private banking businesses -- a private bank for the ultra rich, private wealth management for the regular rich, and the JPMorgan Securities brokerage. Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.3 billion and climbed 1 percent from the second quarter.

In private banking client assets under management fell by 5 percent to $276 billion. Assets were little changed from a year earlier. JPMorgan is the world's 10th-largest wealth manager, according to private banking consultancy Scorpio Partnership.

Assets under supervision, which includes those controlled by brokerage clients, under custody and deposits, increased by 6 percent to $738 billion from a year ago, but were down 5 percent in the quarter.

The brokerage, formerly known as Bear Stearns Private Client Services, continued its slow growth as broker ranks rose by nine individuals to 446 during the quarter. Client advisers across the division rose by 136, or 8 percent, to 2,418 from a year earlier. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Matthew Lewis)