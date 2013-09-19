UPDATE 2-JPMorgan told to fix credit card practices, pay refunds

By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. bank regulators on
Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to correct its debt
collection and other credit card procedures and to refund more
than $300 million to customers harmed by the bank's practices.
In separate orders, regulators faulted the largest U.S. bank
by assets for errors in how it pursued credit-card debts in
court, and for charging customers for credit-monitoring services
they never received.
The orders, which include $80 million in penalties against
JPMorgan, came the same day the bank agreed to pay $920 million
in penalties to resolve the biggest civil probes of its "London
Whale" derivatives trading losses.
While the settlements do not end the various investigations
of the bank, they allow JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to
resolve some of the multitude of legal issues weighing on his
company.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency ordered the bank to refund $309
million to about 2 million customers charged for the
credit-monitoring services.
The OCC also ordered the bank to review past debt
collections and compensate customers affected by errors. It did
not provide details of how extensive the debt-collection
problems were. That order did not include financial penalties,
but left the door open to future fines.
In a statement, JPMorgan said the collection issues affected
less than 1 percent of customers. It also said it stopped filing
collection lawsuits in 2011 and has not restarted them.
In a separate statement, the bank said it stopped enrolling
customers in credit-monitoring products in mid-2012, had
refunded affected customers, and will discontinue the products
by the end of 2013.
"Any mistakes like these are regrettable and we are
committed to ensuring our partners and vendors hold themselves
to the same high standards that our customers expect of us,"
Bill Wallace, who heads JPMorgan operations for consumer and
community banking, said.
Through the OCC's debt collection order, the bank is
required to review all related litigation, excluding home loans,
dating back to January 2009. A spokesman for the agency said the
affected borrowers number in the "hundreds of thousands."
The OCC also faulted the bank for its compliance with the
Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, and ordered it to improve its
policies governing benefits for armed services members. That law
allows members of the military to postpone or suspend financial
obligations such as outstanding credit card debt payments.
JPMorgan disclosed in August that it expected the actions
from the OCC and the CFPB. It also said other regulators
continued to investigate the debt-collection matter.
Iowa has been leading a group of 13 states investigating the
bank. A spokesman for Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said on
Thursday the group was examining JPMorgan's debt-collection
practices and was also looking at industry-wide issues.
Separately, in May, California's attorney general sued
JPMorgan and accused it of filing faulty documents when seeking
to collect on some credit card debt in the state.