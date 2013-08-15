Ex-bosses at JPMorgan unlikely to face charges in 'Whale' scandal

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 15 The JPMorgan Chase & Co
executives who supervised the traders at the center of the
"London Whale" scandal are unlikely to face any charges over a
trading debacle that cost the largest U.S. bank more than $6.2
billion, people familiar with the probe said.
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday brought criminal charges
against two former JPMorgan traders - Javier Martin-Artajo and
Julien Grout - accusing the pair of deliberately understating
losses on the trades on JPMorgan's books.
The complaints make only passing reference to their former
bosses. Neither Ina Drew, the bank's former chief investment
officer, nor Achilles Macris, a former top Chief Investment
Office executive, are mentioned by name in the complaints filed
in New York.
The filings refer to Drew and Macris only by their titles
and said they put pressure on their subordinates at one point to
deal with the high degree of risk being taken on in the
portfolio of derivatives trades that led to the losses.
There is no allegation in the complaints that either Drew or
Macris did anything wrong or encouraged Martin-Artajo and Grout
to conceal the losses, which first began to be publicly
disclosed in May 2012.
Bruno Iksil, the trader most identified with the losses, is
cooperating with federal prosecutors in an agreement which means
he will not face charges. Iksil was known as "the London Whale"
because of the size of derivatives trades he made.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, when asked by reporters on
Wednesday about the prospect of additional actions against
higher executives, said: "These are the charges we have
brought." He said that the investigation is ongoing.
That the two senior executives may emerge from the year-long
investigation unscathed is a sign that the scandal may not do
much additional damage to the bank's image or the reputation of
its chief executive, Jamie Dimon.
While almost never commenting publicly on Macris, Dimon and
his team have cast Drew as a hard-working, loyal veteran of the
bank who was betrayed by a small group of rogue employees in her
division of the company.
Lee Richards, the lawyer for Drew, did not return calls
seeking comment. Edward O'Callaghan, a lawyer for Macris,
declined comment. Neither Drew nor Macris could be reached for
comment.
Macris, who ran the London division of the CIO and was
Martin-Atajo's supervisor, is not cooperating with investigators
and long ago returned to his native Greece, according to a
person familiar with his situation. He received relatively
little attention in a report on the debacle earlier this year
from an investigative committee of the U.S. Senate.
Drew, who resigned when the losses became public, was once a
member of Dimon's elite operating committee of executives. She
was criticized in the company's internal investigation for
failing to understand the risks the London traders had been
taking as they made $2 billion in profits over several years.
The bank also said she did not ensure that the mechanisms to
monitor the risk being taken on by her traders were working.
SUPERVISION QUESTIONS
Several former Securities and Exchange Commission
enforcement lawyers said they believed there may be grounds for
pursuing a civil failure-to-supervise claim against Drew and
possibly Macris.
To do so, the lawyers say, regulators would have to believe
there is sufficient evidence that the pair did not heed warning
signs about the attempts to hide the losses early last year.
There is no indication that the SEC is planning to bring
such a case.
The SEC, for now, is only looking to force JPMorgan to pay a
fine and admit wrongdoing as part of a regulatory settlement,
said people familiar with the situation.
A senior SEC official did not return calls seeking comment.
Experts pointed to the recent administrative
failure-to-supervise claim the SEC filed against hedge fund
manager Steven A. Cohen as precedent for holding bosses
accountable for the wrongful acts of their employees. The SEC
charged Cohen will overlooking signs of unlawful insider trading
at his $14 billion SAC Capital Advisors.
Thomas Gorman, a partner at Dorsey & Whitney in Washington
and a former senior SEC enforcement lawyer, said a failure-to-
supervise claim is still possible. He noted such cases take time
to bring and new evidence that comes from Iksil's cooperation
could help regulators mount such a claim.
To be sure, emails and other communication records show much
of the discussion about the trading strategy and loss reporting
for the group linked to the scandal was confined to the three
more junior employees: Javier Martin-Artajo, Bruno Iksil and
Julien Grout.
In the event a case was brought against the more senior
executives, both Macris and Drew could say they requested
reports about the group's trading activities and the information
they received in response consisted of lies. Drew said as much
when questioned by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations.
"TEMPEST IN A TEAPOT"
Before publicly filing the charges on Wednesday, prosecutors
mined evidence from JPMorgan emails and recorded conversations
as well as information provided under the deal they made with
Iksil.
Dimon dismissed the earliest reports of the losses in April
2012 as a "tempest in a teapot," but soon changed his tone,
saying of the CIO, "there are many errors, sloppiness and bad
judgment."
"In hindsight," he added, speaking on a May 10, 2012
conference call, the CIO's strategy was "flawed, complex, poorly
reviewed, poorly executed and poorly monitored."
Later, Dimon went out of his way to publicly praise Drew for
her integrity and hard work for the company. He told analysts in
July 2012 that he has "enormous respect" for her, even after all
the criticism.
As chief investment officer for JPMorgan, Drew made $29
million in 2010 and 2011, and was among the highest paid
JPMorgan employees. She oversaw employees, including more than
100 traders, in New York and London and was responsible for
investing as much as $350 billion in 2012.