JPMorgan workout executive leaves after CIO turmoil

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
NEW YORK, March 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Norma Curio, who oversaw a group that managed stakes in troubled companies for the company's Chief Investment Office (CIO), is leaving the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Curio, who was known for her experience with distressed investments, is the latest senior executive to leave JPMorgan since another group within the CIO lost $6.2 billion on the so-called "London Whale" derivatives trades.
Curio had nothing to do with the London Whale trades, the source said. But after losses, the activities of the once largely-autonomous CIO were drastically scaled back and its chief executive was replaced.
The trades are known for the London Whale nickname that hedge funds gave to former JPMorgan trader Bruno Iksil because of the size of the positions he took.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)