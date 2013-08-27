CORRECTED-Ex-JPMorgan exec released after arrest in Spain -court source

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph to Tuesday from Monday)
MADRID Aug 27 Former JPMorgan employee Javier Martin-Artajo, who was arrested by Spanish police earlier on Tuesday in connection to a trading scandal at the bank, has been released from custody, according to a Spanish court source.
Martin-Artajo, who will not be allowed to leave Spain under the terms of his release and who will have to appear in court every 15 days, has told a Spanish court he is not willing to be extradited to the United States, the source said.
U.S. prosecutors brought criminal charges against him last month in relation to a trading scandal that cost JPMorgan $6.2 billion last year.
Spain's High Court, which normally decides on extradition cases, has taken on his case, police said earlier. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.