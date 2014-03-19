Ex-JPMorgan 'Whale' supervisor files claim against UK regulator

| March 19
March 19 A former JPMorgan Chase & Co
executive fighting U.S. extradition from Spain for allegedly
helping to hide more than $6.2 billion in trading losses has
filed a claim against Britain's financial regulator.
Javier Martin-Artajo, who oversaw an ex-JPMorgan trader
nicknamed the "London Whale" for his large bets on derivatives
markets, filed the claim against the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) at a tribunal in London on March 12, according to the
court's website. (link.reuters.com/saj77v)
Details about the case were not available and no hearing
date has been set.
The "London Whale" scandal has cost America's largest bank
$920 million in penalties from U.S. and British regulators so
far, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
the FCA.
Neither the FCA nor Martin-Artajo's lawyer could be reached
for immediate comment.
