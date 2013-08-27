版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 27日 星期二 18:28 BJT

Ex-JPMorgan employee arrested in Spain over 'London Whale' charges

MADRID Aug 27 Former JPMorgan employee Javier Martin-Artajo, who is wanted by the United States on fraud and tax crime charges, was arrested in Madrid on Tuesday morning, Spanish police said in a statement.

Martin-Artajo handed himself in to police after they found him and got in touch with him, the authorities said.

Earlier this month U.S. prosecutors brought criminal charges against Spaniard Martin-Artajo and his former colleague Julien Grout, who each worked for JPMorgan's chief investment office in London, in connection to the "London Whale" trading scandal that cost the bank $6.2 billion last year.

