UPDATE 2-JPMorgan expects to settle Whale probes for about $700 mln -source

Sept 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to
settling civil law investigations into its London Whale
derivatives loss and expects to pay about $700 million,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Completion of the deal depends on coordinating agreements
with multiple government agencies, said the source who was not
authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
The source spoke after Bloomberg News and the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday that JPMorgan has agreed with
regulators on how much it will pay.
But as the company worked to resolve the civil matters, the
U.S. Department of Justice pressed ahead on a related criminal
case involving the loss. Prosecutors on Monday filed a grand
jury indictment accusing two former JPMorgan traders of fraud,
conspiracy and making false filings to the SEC. {ID:L2N0HC233]
The indictment, against Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien
Grout, advances the prosecution of criminal charges brought
against the men last month by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The men are accused of hiding the mounting losses on the
derivatives early last year. {ID:nL2N0GF0NR]
A third trader, Bruno Iksil, has been cooperating with the
criminal investigation and has not been charged criminally.
Iksil was nicknamed the "London Whale" by hedge funds for the
size of the large size of the trades he made for the company's
Chief Investment Office in London.
JPMorgan corrected its first quarter financial report last
year after concluding the loss to that point had been
understated by the traders. The company has said that executives
did not intend to mislead investors, though CEO Jamie Dimon
apologized for initially calling press reports of dangerous
trading a "tempest in a teapot."
The bank, the biggest in the United States, ultimately lost
$6.2 billion on the trades and is now under intense scrutiny
from regulators over its risk and financial controls.
The settlements the company expects soon would be over civil
law issues with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve
and the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority, the source
said.
JPMorgan has been pushing for weeks to resolve the company's
liability to regulators. News of an imminent settlement came on
a day the company's board of directors planned to meet.
The bank is trying to mend its relationships with regulators
after surprising them with the derivatives loss at a time when
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon was complaining that the regulators
were going too far with reforms to avert another financial
crisis.
The company recently said it would record more than $1.5
billion of additional legal expenses in the third quarter.
JPMorgan shares rose 1 percent on Monday to close at $53.14.
Last year, just before JPMorgan acknowledged that it was losing
billions of dollars are on the derivatives, the stock traded
around $41.