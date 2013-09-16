U.S. indicts two ex-traders in JPMorgan 'London Whale' scandal

NEW YORK, Sept 16 A U.S. grand jury has indicted
two former JPMorgan Chase & Co traders at the center of
the bank's "London Whale" scandal, court papers made public on
Monday show.
Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout were each charged with
five criminal counts over their alleged roles in JPMorgan's
chief investment office in trying to hide part of a $6.2 billion
trading loss by mismarking the values of positions in a credit
portfolio they managed.
Both men were charged with securities fraud, wire fraud,
conspiracy, making false filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, and falsifying books and records.
The government wants the men to forfeit proceeds traceable
to their alleged offenses, including compensation from the
largest U.S. bank. The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge
Lorna Schofield in Manhattan.
A lawyer for Martin-Artajo did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. A lawyer for Grout had no comment. Julie
Bolcer, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in
Manhattan, declined to comment. JPMorgan spokesman Brian
Marchiony declined to comment.