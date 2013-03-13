JPMorgan executives, but not Dimon, to testify on 'Whale' trade

WASHINGTON, March 13 Current and former top
executives of JPMorgan Chase & Co will appear before a
Senate panel on Friday to testify about the multi-billion dollar
"London Whale" trading loss, but Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
will not be a witness.
The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released
a witness list for the hearing, which included Ina Drew, the
former chief investment officer who ran the London-based group
responsible for the $6-billion trading loss.
Douglas Braunstein, the former chief financial officer, and
Michael Cavanaugh, the JPMorgan executive who led the internal
investigation into the losses, will also testify.
In addition, officials from the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency, one of JPMorgan's primary regulators, will appear.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Jennifer Zuccarelli declined to comment
on why Dimon would not be testifying. A spokeswoman for the
committee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dimon, to date, has been front and center in explaining the
trading loss. He was criticized for initially dismissing rumors
of a troubled trading position as a "tempest in a teapot" during
an April conference call. Less than a month later, the bank
disclosed problems with the trading strategy, saying it had lost
more than $2 billion and that the figure could be worse.
He also testified before the Senate Banking Committee last
June, during which he apologized for the trading loss.
The Senate panel, chaired by retiring Democratic Senator
Carl Levin, has spent months investigating why JPMorgan top
management and regulators did not spot the dangerous and
ultimately costly trades in an obscure corner of the credit
market.
JPMorgan's losses stemmed from bets by London-based Chief
Investment Office trader Bruno Iksil on an index for credit
default swaps. His outsized positions earned him the nickname
"London Whale" from the hedge fund traders taking the other
sides of his positions.
The trading loss returned the spotlight to big banks'
risk-taking and raised questions about whether certain banks
were effectively too big to manage or to regulate.