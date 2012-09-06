UPDATE 2-Senate committee launches probe of JPM's 'Whale' losses

* Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations looking at CIO
activities
* Committee is interviewing current and former JPM employees
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Sept 6 A U.S. Senate committee has
launched a probe into JPMorgan Chase's "London Whale" trading
losses, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by
Senator Carl Levin, is interviewing current and former employees
of JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office in connection with
the bank's $5.8 billion loss on trades in an obscure corner of
the credit market, according to the source.
A spokeswoman for the committee declined to comment.
JPMorgan's losses stemmed from bets by London-based CIO
trader Bruno Iksil on an index for credit default swaps. His
outsized positions earned him the nickname "London Whale" from
the hedge fund traders taking the other sides of his positions.
An internal investigation by the bank revealed the
possibility that the trades may have been deliberately mismarked
in JPMorgan's books to make the losses look smaller.
On Thursday, JPMorgan named Craig Delany as the new head of
the chief investment office, filling a role that had been vacant
for over three months after his predecessor, Ina Drew, and other
executives and traders from the CIO resigned.
Federal investigators and the Securities and Exchange
Commission are looking into whether anyone involved in the
incident committed a crime.
So far, seven current and former JPMorgan employees have
hired lawyers to help them navigate the investigations. The
bank's internal probe is ongoing.
"At a time when questions are regularly being asked as to
why more prosecutions are not being brought against financial
institutions, the Senate Committee obviously thinks it has an
important role to play in exploring these matters," said Daniel
Richman, a professor at Columbia Law School.
Levin's committee has examined other big banks' behavior in
the past and issued reports that have become part of the
foundation for new financial regulation.
"This subcommittee has no legislative jurisdiction, but it
has formidable clout," said Karen Shaw-Petrou, co-founder of
Federal Financial Analytics in Washington.
"It can't move legislation, but it can change public opinion
in ways that force the hand of both other Senators and, even if
Congress is stymied, regulators. A clear case in point is the
subcommittee's recent hearing on HSBC, which is having
far-reaching impact on enforcement actions related to Iran
sanctions," she added.
Paul Miller, managing director at FBR in Washington, said he
thought the investigation would in the end have little impact,
and that the events that prompted it did not warrant so much
attention.
"This never put JPMorgan in a failure mode, it was
contained," he said of the losses on the CIO desk.
"This is overkill. The stock has been punished; (JPMorgan
CEO) Jamie Dimon's reputation has been tarnished."
The probe by Levin's committee was first reported by
Bloomberg news.