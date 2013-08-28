JPMorgan may settle U.S., UK 'Whale' probes for $600 mln -source

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
in talks with a group of regulators, including U.S. prosecutors,
to settle probes of the bank's "London Whale" trading losses
last year for about $600 million, according to a person familiar
with the talks.
Regulators, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the UK Financial Conduct Authority, are in
intense negotiations with lawyers for JPMorgan to reach a global
settlement, the source said.
Prosecutors from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office were
also involved in the talks, the source said. Their role in the
talks was unclear.
Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for Bharara, declined to
comment. The SEC and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The global settlement talks are expected to address events
surrounding the losses JPMorgan incurred when London-based
traders in the bank's chief investment office amassed an
oversized stake in an illiquid derivatives market, building
positions so big they earned one trader, Bruno Iksil, the
nickname "the London Whale."
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon initially dismissed the
London Whale losses as a "tempest in a teapot," but the remark
came back to haunt him. The bank had to quickly unwind the
trades, incurring a loss of more than $6 billion, and had to
restate a quarterly earnings report.
An internal investigation concluded the traders in London
had mismarked some of the prices of the positions they held to
try to hide losses.
U.S. prosecutors charged Spaniard Javier Martin-Artajo and a
junior colleague, Frenchman Julien Grout, with wire fraud and
conspiracy to falsify books and records related to the trading
losses, which were executed by Iksil.