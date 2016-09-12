JPMorgan whistleblower case revived by U.S. appeals court

| NEW YORK, Sept 12
NEW YORK, Sept 12 A federal appeals court on
Monday revived a former JPMorgan Chase & Co private
banker's whistleblower lawsuit accusing the bank of firing her
in retaliation for warning that an Israeli client might be
committing fraud.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York found
enough evidence to suggest that former JPMorgan employee
Jennifer Sharkey had a "reasonable belief" that the client was
engaged in fraud and money laundering involving Colombia.
Sharkey said she was fired as a vice president and wealth
manager in August 2009, just a week after formally urging the
bank to heed "red flags" and sever its ties with the client, who
generated about $600,000 of annual billings.
The client was not identified in court papers. Sharkey was
terminated eight months after the multibillion-dollar Ponzi
scheme of longtime JPMorgan client Bernard Madoff was exposed.
U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan dismissed
Sharkey's lawsuit last October.
Sweet said JPMorgan could have fired Sharkey based on her
performance, or for having purportedly lied about communications
involving another client. Sharkey disputed having lied.
But the appeals court said the "close temporal proximity"
between Sharkey's warning and her firing justified letting the
case continue. It also said her qualifications as a
whistleblower was an issue of fact to be resolved at trial.
The court returned the case to Sweet's courtroom.
JPMorgan spokesman Darin Oduyoye said the bank believes the
lawsuit is without merit, and looks forward to presenting its
case in court.
Lawrence Pearson, a partner at Wigdor LLP representing
Sharkey, said he was pleased with the decision and looks forward
to a trial.
Sharkey had sued under the whistleblower provisions of the
2002 Sarbanes-Oxley corporate governance law.
Sweet had dismissed Sharkey's case in December 2013. Last
October's dismissal came after the appeals court in the interim
imposed a more lenient standard for whistleblower protection.
JPMorgan agreed in January 2014 to pay $2.6 billion to
settle litigation over Madoff, and in a deferred prosecution
agreement with the U.S. government acknowledged responsibility
for failing to stop him.
The case is Sharkey v. JPMorgan Chase & Co et al, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-3400.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Grant
McCool)