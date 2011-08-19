JPMorgan loses bid to dismiss whistleblower case

* Bank said to ignore warnings on client even after Madoff
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 19 A Manhattan federal judge
rejected JPMorgan Chase & Co's bid to dismiss a whistleblower
lawsuit by a former private banker who said she was fired in
retaliation for warning about a suspicious Israeli client.
Jennifer Sharkey said the August 2009 dismissal from her
job as vice president and wealth manager followed her
continuous warnings about the client's alleged involvement in
mail fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.
She said the dismissal came eight months after the fraud of
another JPMorgan (JPM.N) client, Bernard Madoff, was exposed,
According to Sharkey, the Israeli client had various
undocumented businesses and unexplained funds transfers, and
did business with Colombia despite New York-based JPMorgan's
ban on transactions with that country. She also said the client
generated about $600,000 of annual business for the bank.
In his decision, U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet on Friday
said Sharkey could continue to argue that JPMorgan violated the
protections for whistleblowers under Sarbanes-Oxley, a 2002
governance law passed after Enron Corp's accounting fraud.
JPMorgan argued that the Sarbanes-Oxley claim should be
dismissed because Sharkey did not specify which statute the
client violated or which illegal conduct she supposedly
reported to the bank.
But Sweet said Sharkey is only required to have "reasonably
believed" there was an applicable violation.
In this case, the "myriad" of allegations "taken together
prevent a finding, at this stage, that Sharkey's belief that
suspect client was engaged in violations of the enumerated
Sarbanes-Oxley statutes was unreasonable." Sweet wrote.
Sharkey is seeking back pay and bonuses and an expunging of
the firing from her record.
"We look forward to having the opportunity to present our
evidence and having the case decided on its merits," JPMorgan
spokesman Darin Oduyoye said.
Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Sharkey, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit is a test case for the reach of Sarbanes-Oxley.
In January, Sweet said the law protects whistleblowers who
allege wrongdoing by a third party, not just by an employer.
Sharkey said she had joined JPMorgan in 2006 and worked in
its private wealth management group. She said she was her
department's second-highest producer, managing accounts for
more than 75 clients with total assets exceeding $500 million.
JPMorgan is defending against a $19.9 billion lawsuit by
Irving Picard, the court-appointed trustee seeking money for
Madoff's victims. Picard accused the bank of ignoring red flags
about Madoff, a large customer for more than 20 years.
The case is Sharkey v. JPMorgan Chase & Co et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-03824.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Bernard Orr)