JP Morgan hires Zhao from Citi as emerging Asia FIG head-memo

HONG KONG May 15 J.P. Morgan has hired Jing Zhao from Citigroup Inc to head its emerging Asia financial institutions group (FIG) banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Zhao, who was Citigroup's co-head of FIG for Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, will join J.P. Morgan in the summer, the memo said.

J.P. Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the content of the memo and said that Olivier de Grivel, previous head of FIG for Asia Pacific, retired from the firm earlier this year.

Zhao will be based in Hong Kong and report to Therese Esperdy and Todd Marin, J.P. Morgan's co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking, the memo added.