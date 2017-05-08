MOVES-JP Morgan Asset Management names new client advisor for EMEA sales team

May 8 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co, appointed Tatyana Dachyshyn as an executive director and client advisor on the global liquidity EMEA sales team, effective immediately.

Based in London, Dachyshyn will report to Jim Fuell, head of global liquidity sales, international, at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Dachyshyn will be responsible for business development in Germany and Austria, the firm said.

She was most recently director in global client development in securities finance at Commerzbank London. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)