MOVES-JP Morgan Asset Management names new client advisor for EMEA sales team

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co, appointed Tatyana Dachyshyn as an executive director and client advisor on the global liquidity EMEA sales team, effective immediately.
Based in London, Dachyshyn will report to Jim Fuell, head of global liquidity sales, international, at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Dachyshyn will be responsible for business development in Germany and Austria, the firm said.
She was most recently director in global client development in securities finance at Commerzbank London. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing