2015年 9月 22日

MOVES-Alex Stanic joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management as portfolio manager

Sept 22 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Alex Stanic portfolio manager in its global equities team.

Stanic, based in London, has previously worked with River and Mercantile Group Plc and Newton Investment Management. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

