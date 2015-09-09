MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management appoints Diana Amoa senior portfolio manager

Sept 9 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Diana Amoa senior portfolio manager in its local currency emerging markets debt team.

Amoa, based in London, was most recently with UBS AG .

J.P. Morgan Asset Management also named Celina Merrill senior credit analyst in the corporate debt emerging markets team.

Merrill, based in New York, joins from Van Eck Global. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)