MOVES-J.P. Morgan unit appoints James Peagam global insurance solutions head

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
Dec 4 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a part of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, has appointed James Peagam head of global insurance solutions.
Peagam is relocating to New York from London for his new role, J.P. Morgan Asset Management said.
Before this assignment, he led the company's global insurance solutions sales team. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: