MOVES-J.P. Morgan unit appoints James Peagam global insurance solutions head

Dec 4 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a part of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, has appointed James Peagam head of global insurance solutions.

Peagam is relocating to New York from London for his new role, J.P. Morgan Asset Management said.

Before this assignment, he led the company's global insurance solutions sales team. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

