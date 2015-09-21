版本:
MOVES-JP Morgan unit names head of institutional clients business

Sept 21 JP Morgan Asset Management named Patrick Thomson head of international institutional clients, effective immediately.

Thomson will continue as global head of sovereign clients, reporting to George Catch, chief executive of JP Morgan Investment Management Global Clients.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

