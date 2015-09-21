MOVES-JP Morgan unit names head of institutional clients business

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 JP Morgan Asset Management named Patrick Thomson head of international institutional clients, effective immediately.
Thomson will continue as global head of sovereign clients, reporting to George Catch, chief executive of JP Morgan Investment Management Global Clients.
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.