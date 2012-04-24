RPT-UPDATE 2-JPMorgan's Urwin takes Asia Pacific CEO role

By Lawrence White
April 24 JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday named
Jeff Urwin as its new chief executive Asia Pacific, taking over
from Gaby Abdelnour who announced in March that he will be
leaving the firm.
Urwin, who will move from New York to Hong Kong, will keep
his current role as the firm's head of global investment banking
coverage, capital markets and mergers & acquisitions and will
continue to report to Jes Staley, CEO of the investment bank
operations.
Urwin is a relative newcomer to JP Morgan, having come to
the bank through its acquisition of Bear Stearns in March 2008.
Urwin has no direct experience of running an Asia-based
investment banking business, having been co-head of North
American investment banking prior to his appointment in his
current role last June.
He was, however, once global head of emerging markets for
Lehman Brothers, in which role his coverage included Asia
excluding Japan. Before joining Lehman Brothers in 1991, Urwin
was head of business in the developing countries division at
Midland Bank in Britain and he graduated from Birmingham
University in 1978.
In his role as head of investment banking coverage, newly
created for him, Urwin oversaw the deal origination efforts of
JP Morgan's investment bank. He takes over at a time when JP
Morgan's investment bank is riding high globally, but when the
firm is pushing to build its Asia Pacific revenues.
Urwin will move to Hong Kong in May, according to JP Morgan.
A New York based real estate blog reported on Feb. 9th that
Urwin's 8,800 square foot, $26 million Upper East Side townhouse
in Manhattan was up for sale again, according to a Corcoran
listing.