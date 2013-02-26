BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase says headcount to fall by around 4,000 company-wide in 2013

Feb 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Says headcount will fall by around 4,000 company-wide in 2013 * Says aims to cut expenses by $1 billion in 2013 * Says it expects to have $28 billion cumulative excess capital in 2014 * Says net exposure to peripheral Europe as of December 31 was $13.8 billion * Spokeswoman says 3,000 to 4,000 jobs to be cut in consumer banking, mainly