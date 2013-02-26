BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CFO Marianne Lake says expenses to come down about $1 billion in 2013 to $59 billion

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CFO Marianne Lake says expenses to come down about $1 billion in 2013 to $59
billion * Executives speaking at annual investor day * CFO Lake: JPMorgan has potential to earn $27.5 billion with lower legal
expenses, somewhat higher interest rates, cost savings. * CFO Lake: expect net interest income to be flat as balance sheet growth
offsets lower lending margins * CFO Lake: bank expects firmwide 'through-the-cyle' ROE of 16%,compared to 15%
in 2012. * CFO Lake: bank targeting $24 billion in net income * CFO Lake: bank expects $1 billion in credit card reserve releases in 2013
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.