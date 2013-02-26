版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase consumer exec says housing market continues to improve slowly

Feb 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Consumer exec says housing market continues to improve slowly * JPMorgan's Gordon Smith, head of consumer bank unit, speaks at investor

conference * JPMorgan plans to add 100 branches each year says branch chief Ryan McInerney * Staff per branch to decline 20 percent by 2015 through attrition: exec * JPMorgan mortgage exec says bank will consider selling nonperforming home

loans * JPMorgan mortgage exec Kevin Watters: "Worst is behind US"
