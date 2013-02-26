版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan mortgage exec says bank plans to grow retail and correspondent mortgage lending

Feb 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * JPMorgan mortgage exec says bank plans to grow retail and correspondent

mortgage lending * JPMorgan mortgage exec says harp program refinancing volume to fall by half

in 2013
