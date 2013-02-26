版本:
中国
2013年 2月 27日

BRIEF-JPMorgan investment banking exec says market structure regulations could reduce revenue by $2-3 billion

Feb 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * JPMorgan investment banking exec says market structure regulations could

reduce revenue by $2-3 billion * JPMorgan execs speaking at investor day conference * JPMorgan investment bank exec says bank will spend $150 million on combining

tech operations to save $365 million per year by 2015
