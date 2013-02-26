BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon: acquisitions are "off the table" while dealing with new regulations

Feb 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Dimon: acquisitions are "off the table" while dealing with new

regulations * JPMorgan CEO: 'hope to raise the dividend every year' * Jpmorgan's Dimon predicts 'all banks will have too much capital' in 2.5 years * Jpmorgan's Dimon: buybacks could appeal at 'couple of bucks' above $45 per

share * JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon continues speaking at investor conference