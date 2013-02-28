版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan raises unreserved legal risk to $6.1 bln from $6.0 bln

Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Raises unreserved legal risk to $6.1 billion from $6.0 billion * JPMorgan estimate of possible legal losses included in new 10k filing
