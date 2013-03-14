版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs shares down after stress test results

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) : * Jpmorgan chase & co shares down 2 percent after the bell following the Federal Reserve's release of scores of stress tests for 18 U.S. bank holding companies. * Goldman sachs group inc shares fall 1.9 percent in extended trading * Bb&t corp shares down 2.3 percent in extended trading
