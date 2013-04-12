版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan execs expect higher home prices

April 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CFO Lake: company raised expectations for home price improvement * JPMorgan executives speaking to journalists * JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake: mortgage loan applications have picked up in

second quarter as rates have come back down

