BRIEF-JPMorgan faces possible action by energy regulator

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
May 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Says it is target of possible enforcement action by Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission * JPMorgan says in 10-Q filing it received "Wells-type notice" in March that
FERC staff intends to recommend action by commission * JPMorgan says targets of possible FERC action include 'firm personnel' * JPMorgan says FERC is investigating firm's bidding practices in certain power
markets
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.