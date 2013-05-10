版本:
BRIEF-UK fund advisor PIRC: JPMorgan CEO should not also be chairman

May 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * UK fund advisor PIRC says JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Dimon should not

also be chairman * Pension fund consultant recommends against re-election of six of 11 JPMorgan

directors * PIRC says best practice separates chairman and CEO roles * PIRC says five directors have been on board too long to be independent
