2013年 5月 14日

BRIEF-JPMorgan 2Q markets revenue up 10 to 15 pct vs year ago-exec

May 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Markets revenue running 10 to 15 percent higher than year ago, says exec * JPMorgan's co-CEO of investment bank says markets revenue down from

seasonally-strong first quarter * JPMorgan's Mike Cavanagh at investor conference says markets revenue 'running

nicely ahead of last year' * JPMorgan's Cavanagh: conditions for mergers and acquisitions 'are feeling

better' * JPMorgan's Cavanagh: still looking for broader pickup in deals after big

transactions in 1q
