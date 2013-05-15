版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan asks Bloomberg for details on reporters' access to data

May 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Says it made formal legal request to Bloomberg for details of what

journalists saw * JPMorgan says it is pressing Bloomberg on controls against information

breaches
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐