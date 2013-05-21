版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase shares hit highest level since February 2001

NEW YORK May 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Shares hit highest level since February 2001, now up 1.9 percent
