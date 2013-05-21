版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase adds to gains; up 2.1 percent after prelim shareholder tally

NEW YORK May 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Adds to gains; up 2.1 percent after preliminary tally shows shareholders reject split of Chairman and CEO roles
