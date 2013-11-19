BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO says criminal probe of bank continues

Nov 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* CFO says goal is to complete borrower relief programs by end
of 2016
* JPMorgan CFO says $7 billion of compensatory payments will be
tax deductible
* JPMorgan CFO speaks to investors after settlement of
government civil claims
on mortgage securities
* JPMorgan CFO says deal with government requires completion of
borrower relief
programs by end of 2017
* JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake says Department of Justice is
continuing criminal
investigation
* JPMorgan CEO Dimon: 'We intend to vigorously pursue'
Washington mutual
receivership funds for private investor claims on rmbs
* JPMorgan CFO: bank does not believe admissions in deal
increase legal
liability to private investors in rmbs
* JPMorgan's Dimon: "We did not admit to violation of law"