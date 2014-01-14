版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan slightly lower in premarket after results

NEW YORK Jan 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Shares edge slightly lower in premarket trading after results
