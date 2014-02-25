BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase trims profit target

Feb 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co said Tuesday in a
presentation at its annual investor day:
* Profit target trimmed to range of 15 to 16 percent ROTCE
* Profit target was previously 16 percent ROTCE
* The bank projects $30 billion in cumulative excess capital in
2015
* The bank projects adjusted operating expenses to be "flat to
down" in 2014
* Around 8,000 jobs in retail bank are expected to be cut in
2014
* Retail bank job cuts include 6,000 in mortgage, 2,000 in
branches
* The bank expects total headcount down by 5,000 to 260,000 in
2014
* The bank expects core loan growth of around 5 percent in 2014
* Loan growth figures will depend on whether some mortgages are
retained