2014年 7月 15日

BRIEF-JPMorgan to cut more mortgage jobs

July 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon and chief financial officer Marianne Lake said on a Tuesday earnings call with analysts: * Lake: job cuts in mortgage banking on pace to exceed 6,000 announced earlier * Lake: brief June pickup in fixed-income trading has not carried through in July * Dimon: companies borrowing more on credit lines in encouraging sign for economy * Dimon: companies still not stepping up capital spending
