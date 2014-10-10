版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO: banks may need safe harbor to share cyberattack info

Oct 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said at an industry conference in Washington, DC on Friday that: * banks "may need a legal safe harbor" to share information on cyberattacks
