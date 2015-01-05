版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 5日 星期一 23:55 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase settles forex rigging lawsuit -- court filing

Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Settles its portion of antitrust lawsuit alleging manipulation of foreign

exchange benchmark rates -- court filing * Settlement terms not disclosed in letter from bank's, plaintiff's lawyers

filed in Manhattan federal court * Settlement agreement expected to be filed with court by end of January,

filing shows
