2015年 1月 9日

BRIEF-JPMorgan settles lawsuit over mortgage securities sold by Bear Stearns

Jan 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Settles investor lawsuit over mortgage securities sold by Bear Stearns -- New

York court filing * Terms not disclosed in settlement over sale of mortgage pass-through

certificates in 2006, 2007
