BRIEF-JPMorgan to cut consumer bank buildings by one-third

Feb 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co consumer banking
chief Gordon Smith said at the bank's Tuesday investor day:
* The bank is cutting our retail footprint, excluding branches,
by one-third to 200 buildings
* Targetting 200 consumer bank buildings, excluding branches,
by December 2016 versus 300 in January 2014
* Regulators focused on subprime auto lending, but bank started
pulling back in 2013
* The bank lost 100 basis points of market share to other
subprime auto lenders since 2013
* The bank has been able to gain market share of deposits even
while closing branches
* The bank continues to give up market share of
government-backed mortgage loans