BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO dimon: would take "couple of years" to break up a big bank

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO dimon: would take "couple of years" to break up a big bank * JPMorgan CEO dimon: "there are huge benefits to size." * JPMorgan CEO dimon speaking at investor conference in New York * JPMorgan CEO: size helps US compete with big banks around the world * JPMorgan CEO: bank branches will continue to be fundamental to business * Dimon: JPMorgan would get through the worst case scenario in European debt
crisis * Dimon: JPMorgan might have opportunity to buy assets in Europe but unlikely
to undertake an acquisition. * JPMorgan CEO: investment banking business will rebound and be bigger in 10
years than today * Dimon: hopes board review of chief investment office trading issues will be
completed this year * JPMorgan CEO: little change in derivatives loss since July report
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.