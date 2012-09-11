BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO dimon: would take "couple of years" to break up a big bank

Sept 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO dimon: would take "couple of years" to break up a big bank * JPMorgan CEO dimon: "there are huge benefits to size." * JPMorgan CEO dimon speaking at investor conference in New York * JPMorgan CEO: size helps US compete with big banks around the world * JPMorgan CEO: bank branches will continue to be fundamental to business * Dimon: JPMorgan would get through the worst case scenario in European debt

crisis * Dimon: JPMorgan might have opportunity to buy assets in Europe but unlikely

to undertake an acquisition. * JPMorgan CEO: investment banking business will rebound and be bigger in 10

years than today * Dimon: hopes board review of chief investment office trading issues will be

completed this year * JPMorgan CEO: little change in derivatives loss since July report